Rains, thundershowers lash Kashmir

More Wet Spell In Store On May 11& 12, Says MeT

Srinagar: Rains coupled with gusty winds and thundershowers lashed many places in Jammu and Kashmir disrupting normal activity on Friday.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that a Western Disturbance (WD) will likely hit and trigger light to moderate rain over plains and snow over the higher reaches of Kashmir valley during the weekend.

Light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds occur over many places of north and northwestern, south and central parts of Kashmir and Poonch, Rajouri, and Banihal in Jammu division on Friday.

Strong winds hit parts of north Kashmir including Baramulla district uprooted trees and caused damage to the property including residential houses. However, there was no report of any injuries.

Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley experience intermittent light rain and thundershowers disrupting normal life on Friday.

It said the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rain/Snow (over higher reaches) at many places coupled with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, hailstorm, and lightning at a few places in Kashmir valley during the weekend.

On May 13 the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy with light rain at a few places, while from May 14-18, the weather will generally remain dry, the MeT office said.

Farmers have been advised to suspend the farm operations during May 11 & 12. There is a possibility of landslides and shooting of stones at a few vulnerable places also.

It said the hot and dry weather is likely to continue over plains of Jammu division.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir experienced the season’s hottest day at 30.8 degree Celsius the previous day and it was 7.2 degree Celsius above normal during this period of the season. The other weather station of the valley also experienced 5-7 degrees Celsius above normal day temperature on Thursday.

Night temperature also witnessed a rise and recorded 1-3 degree Celsius above normal at most weather stations of Kashmir valley during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Srinagar recorded a low of 13.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.1 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg 8.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the MeT office said.

