One more militant killed in ongoing ops at LoC in Uri, toll 2

SRINAGAR’: One more militant has been killed after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

An official said that a group of terrorists was trying to sneak into this side of the LoC taking advantage of low visibility and bad weather.

He said that they were challenged by alert troops deployed on the LoC and during the exchange of fire one terrorist was killed.

The official added that later one more terrorist was killed, whole operation is still underway—(KNO)

