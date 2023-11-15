Militant killed as forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Uri

Srinagar: A militant has been killed after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

An official said that a group of terrorists was trying to sneak into this side of the LoC taking advantage of low visibility and bad weather.

He said that they were challenged by alert troops deployed on the LoC and during the exchange of fire one terrorist was killed.

The official said that search operation in the area of going on and further details will be shared accordingly—(KNO)

