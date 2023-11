Srinagar: Anti-corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested Drug Control Officer Handwara over bribery allegations.

An official privy to the matter said that one Ishtiyaq Ahmad Baba was trapped by an ACB team after the Bureau received a complaint, through its helpline number, against the officer for demanding bribe.

The official said that the accused had been demanding an amount of rupees ten thousand from the complainant. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print