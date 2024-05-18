We gave befitting reply to Pak for self-respect of nation: PM

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he removed Article 370 of the Constitution of India granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for self-respect of the country but the Congress is talking about spoiling it by saying that it will bring back the Article.

Addressing a mammoth public rally at Bundelkhand, Modi said the BJP Government is making two defence corridors in the country including one at Bundelkhand.

“We removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for self-respect of the country. Modi fought with big powers of the world. But the Congress is talking about spoiling it,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Congress is saying that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and is also threatening to be afraid of Pakistan because it has the atom bomb. However, he added, he wants to tell the Congress that they should come to this land of Bundelkhand and see what bravery is.

“They say that Pakistan has a nuclear bomb, but those giving these threats do not know that it does not even have the money to maintain it. They say it has missiles. The defence corridor we are building in Bundelkhand is not for making firecrackers but for making missiles,” Modi said.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had said that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses the atom bomb. He indicated in the video that if a “mad person” comes to power there and uses the atomic bomb, it will have its effect in India too.

The Prime Minister said the BJP Government is constructing two defence corridors in the country and one of them will be set up at Bundelkhand, the land of braves.

PTI adds: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the SP and the Congress will use people’s votes to come to power and then gift a part of their property to those who carry out “vote jihad” for them.

“Today I have come to caution you against the SP and the Congress. They will take your vote but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who do vote jihad for them,” he said.

“This time, the SP and the Congress have made their intentions clear even before the elections. The Congress is saying that it will investigate everyone’s property. Then they will give a part of your property to the vote bank that does vote jihad for them,” he said.

Attacking the previous Governments, Prime Minister Modi said, “The previous Governments used to say Bundelkhand is a rugged area. Who will go there? I say, Bundelkhand is the land of bravery and development. Who will not come here?” he said.

“Our Kalyan Singh Ji was a Ram devotee. He sacrificed his Government for the Ram temple. Had he (SP chief) gone to pay tributes to Babuji, his vote bank would have got angry. What do these people do to please their vote bank? When a mafia dies in UP, they reach his grave to read fatiha,” Modi said.

Accusing the opposition of trying to give reservations to Muslims by amending the Constitution, Modi said, “Now these people want to change the Constitution and give the entire reservation of the SCs, STs and OBCs to Muslims. I had said to the Samajwadi Party that you do politics of the backward classes.

“Please avoid the trap that is being laid to snatch the reservation of the backward classes from the back door. But the SP people have kept their mouths shut.”

Modi said B R Ambedkar had strongly opposed reservation on the basis of religion and the Constituent Assembly had also decided that there will never be reservation on the basis of religion in our country.

“But where there is a Congress Government, these people are reducing the reservation of the Dalits and backward classes and giving it to Muslims,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print