A day after Diwali, air quality ‘poor’ in Kolkata, neighbourhood

Kolkata: Air quality remained ‘poor’ in Kolkata and its neighbourhood on Monday morning, a day after Kali Puja and Diwali, as a haze engulfed the metropolis, officials said.

Such a situation was not only caused by the bursting of firecrackers on Sunday, but also due to weather conditions during this time of the year when small particulate matters remain in the air with the presence of fog and smoke, they said.

In Kolkata, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was 284 at Victoria Memorial, 262 at Fort William, 254 at Jadavpur, 234 at Rabindra Sarobar and 236 at Salt Lake, while it was 310 at Ghusuri in neighbouring Howrah district and 252 at Asansol in Burdwan, on Monday morning, West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) data showed.

