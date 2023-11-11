DC Srinagar holds brainstorming with officers to finalise arrangements for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Srinagar: In order to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the proceedings under forthcoming “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”, a brainstorming session cum meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex. Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Amir Khan was present on the occasion.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner held a detailed discussion with the all District /Sectoral Officers present in the meeting and illustrated the various aspects of the Yatra, which mainly aims at ensuring the effective execution of the Central Government welfare schemes in the District.

The Yatra will commence from 20th November 2023 in all Panchayats and Rural areas of the District.

The DC highlighted the fundamental objectives of the Viksit Bharat Yatra, encompassing critical aspects such as reaching out to the vulnerable sections eligible under various welfare schemes not yet covered, disseminating information, and fostering awareness about the schemes. The initiative further seeks to establish direct interaction with beneficiaries, sharing personal stories and experiences, while also enrolling potential beneficiaries based on information ascertained during the Yatra.

The meeting held an extensive discussion on various schemes targeting awareness in both rural and urban areas. He stressed the Officers to assess the current status of scheme saturation and outlined strategies to achieve optimal coverage during the Yatra.

Stressing on the need for collaborative efforts, the Deputy Commissioner directed all stakeholders to work in synergy, aiming for the smooth implementation of the initiative for achieving saturation under all public welfare schemes.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner laid focus on key schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Kissan Saman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban), Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri POSHAN Abhiyaan, Khelo India among others.

During the meeting, deployment and route plan for a Mobile Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Van, designed to traverse all Panchayats and Urban areas with an aim to achieve saturation of all schemes and enhance awareness among the populace was discussed. As part of the Yatra, a Digital Van will traverse all Panchayats and Municipal Wards of the District, delivering the Prime Minister’s message and hosting promotional events.

In this regard, a comprehensive action plan has been prepared by the District Administration to cover all Blocks and Urban areas, with Nodal Officers assigned specific duties for a smooth yatra passage.

During the Yatra, people will also be able to share their experiences “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani” and participate in on spot Quiz Competition.

The Commissioner, SMC also underlined the various aspects of the Viksit Bharat Sanklap Yatra initiative and stressed on the need for effective projection of the same to maximise their impact on ground.

Earlier, Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar Mohammad Yaseen Lone briefed the meeting about the key objectives of “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” initiative through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Shabir Ahmad, the meeting was attended by Superintending Engineers of PDD & R&B, District Statistical & Evaluation Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Officer, Secretary SMC, LDM, all District/Zonal Officers and other concerned.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print