3 NAHEP-sponsored workshops commence at SKUAST-K’s College of Sericulture

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir organised three workshops and remedial training programs to enhance the skills and abilities of the students.
The programs ‘Creative Resilience Skill Development’, ‘Helping Students to Overcome Learning Losses’, and ‘Bridging Learning Gaps through Compensatory Classes’ were organised by SKUAST-K’s College of Temperate Sericulture, under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agriculture Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for institutional development of SKUAST-K.
In the inaugural address, Prof KA Sahaf, Head, Division of Silk Product Sciences highlighted the importance of such programs for building skills and confidence among the students. The programs were inaugurated by OSD to Vice Chancellor and CoPI, IDP-NAHEP, SKUAST-K, Prof Azmat Alam Khan. He highlighted the importance of remedial courses for bridging the learning gap among the students so that they can compete at the local and national level competitive exams.
Associate Dean, COTS, Mirgund, Prof MF Baqual in his address laid emphasis on building and nurturing new talent among the students through an innovative and outcome-based learning ecosystem. Prof Zia-Ul-Haque Rufaie Head, Division of Sericulture Crop Improvement presented the vote of thanks.
Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir organised three workshops and remedial training programs to enhance the skills and abilities of the students.