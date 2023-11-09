BSF man injured in fresh CFV along IB in Jammu’s Ramgrah sector

Jammu: A few days after ceasefire violation triggered unrest in Jammu’s Arnia, guns roared in Ramgarh sector on International Border in Jammu’s Samba district leaving a BSF man injured besides triggering a fresh wave of panic attacks.

Official sources said that the violation of cease fire started during midnight hours and firing as well as shelling with use of small arms and mortars was reported.

The cross border firing lasted for hours together leading to injuries of a BSF man who has been hospitalised.

The BSF, in an official statement, informed that Pakistani rangers restored to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area on the intervening night of November 8, 9.

“Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops,” the BSF said in an official statement—(KNO)

