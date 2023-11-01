Power consumption grows nearly 22 pc to 138.94 billion units in October

New Delhi: The country’s power consumption grew nearly 22 per cent to 138.94 billion units (BU) in October, showing a surge in electricity demand due to festivities and increased economic activities.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 113.94 BU, higher than 112.79 billion units recorded in October 2021, according to government data.

The peak power demand met — the highest supply in a day — rose to 221.62 GW in October. The peak power supply stood at 186.90 GW in October 2022 and 174.44 GW in October 2021.

