Power consumption grows nearly 22 pc to 138.94 billion units in October

By on No Comment

New Delhi: The country’s power consumption grew nearly 22 per cent to 138.94 billion units (BU) in October, showing a surge in electricity demand due to festivities and increased economic activities.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 113.94 BU, higher than 112.79 billion units recorded in October 2021, according to government data.

The peak power demand met — the highest supply in a day — rose to 221.62 GW in October. The peak power supply stood at 186.90 GW in October 2022 and 174.44 GW in October 2021.

Power consumption grows nearly 22 pc to 138.94 billion units in October added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.