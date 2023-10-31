Two Suspected Persons Arrested With Pistol, Ammunition in Baramulla

Srinagar: Two suspected persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Dangarpora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that on Monday evening a joint party of JK Police and Army arrested a duo at Nardhari Dangarpora. “Upon their frisking, the joint party recovered a Chinese pistol, 12 9mm Rounds and two Chinese grenades”, they said.

Identifying the duo as Ghulam Hassan Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Afzal Khan, both residents of Chandoosa Baramulla, the official further said that a case has been registered in this regard and both the persons taken into custody for questioning.

