Citizens don’t have right to know source of political funds: AG to SC on electoral bond scheme

New Delhi: Holding that the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties contributes to clean money, Attorney General R Venkataramani has told the Supreme Court that citizens do not have the right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution regarding the source of funds.

In a statement filed before the top court, Venkataramani said there can be no general right to know “anything and everything” without being subjected to reasonable restrictions.

“The scheme in question extends the benefit of confidentiality to the contributor. It ensures and promotes clean money being contributed. It ensures abiding by tax obligations. Thus, it does not fall foul of any existing right,” the AG told the apex court.

