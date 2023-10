Visakhapatnam/New Delhi: At least eight people were killed and 32 injured after two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said.

A senior official of the East Coast Railway (ECR) said the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kankatapalli, causing three coaches to derail.

According to the information provided by Vizianagaram Collector S Nagalakshmi, 32 people were injured.

