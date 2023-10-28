Centre estimates 3.79 pc lower kharif rice production at 106.31 million tonnes

New Delhi: The country’s rice production is estimated to decline by 3.79 per cent to 106.31 million tonnes in the kharif season of the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) due to poor rainfall in key growing states, according to the Agriculture Ministry’s latest estimates released on Friday.

Rice production stood at 110.5 million tonnes during the same season in the previous crop year. Rice is the main kharif crop and its harvesting is underway.

According to the first advance foodgrains production estimate released by the ministry, maize production is estimated to be 22.48 million tonnes in the kharif season 2023-24, lower than 23.6 million tonnes last year.

