KPs pray for global peace on Ashtami

Srinagar: A special havan was organised here by the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Ashtami, during which prayers were held for peace and prosperity across the world, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

The havan was organised at the Durganag temple in the city’s Sonwar area. Many members of the community participated in the special prayers on the occasion.

“We celebrate this every six months and every year. We prayed here, organised pooja, havan. It will be followed by ‘prasad’ ceremony. We have made all arrangements here,” Trustee, the Durganath Trust, and president of the Kashmiri Pandit Conference, Kundan Kashmiri, said.

He said the prayers were held throughout the night.

“We want terrorism across the world to end… We want peace. We all are human beings and should live with brotherhood,” he said.

Kashmiri appealed to the government to look after the temples in the valley and undertake renovation works.

He also asked the government to work for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.(PTI)

