Government Effects Minor Reshuffle in Police Department; Vinod Kumar Is New SSP Jammu

SRINAGAR’ – Government of Jammu and Kashmir has effected a minor reshuffle in the Police Department.

An order in this regard has formally relieved Chandan Kohli as SSP Jammu for Senior Executive Cadre of Cabinet Secretariat, and replaced him by Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur Vinod Kumar.

“In pursuance of the approval of Competent Authority to the appointment of Shri Chandan Kohli, IPS (AGMUT: 2013) as Deputy Secretary in the Senior Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat, on deputation basis, for a period of 04 years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the officer is relieved from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to enable him to take up the new assignment at the centre”, reads an order.

Besides appointment of Vinod Kumar as SSP Jammu, the order reads that Swarn Singh Kotwal, IPS, SDRF Ist Batallion, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Director, Special Security Force, J&K, Vice Joginder Singh.

Joginder Singh, Special Security Force, J&K, on the other hand is transferred and posted posted as Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur, vice Vinod Kumar.

