Pak court adjourns till October 23 ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi’s indictment in cipher case

Islamabad:A special court in Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned till October 23 the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case for allegedly violating the secret laws of the country.

The case pertains to a secret diplomatic document that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan used to criticise his opponents for allegedly orchestrating his ouster from power in April last year.

The document reportedly went missing from his possession. Khan’s party alleges that the document contained a threat from the US to oust Khan from office.

