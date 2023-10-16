‘Tourism sector would prove to be catalyst in development’

Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a review meeting with the District Administration of Bandipora and took stock of the progress of infrastructure projects, Centrally sponsored and UT sector schemes in the district.

The meeting was attended by Sh Abdul Gani Bhat, Chairman, District Development Council Bandipora; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials.

The Lt Governor directed the district administration to execute a detailed action plan for winter to enhance the ease of living to citizens.

He directed the Power Development Department for timely replacement of the damaged transformers and ensuring buffer stock for far-flung and snow bound areas.

Reviewing the sector-wise progress, the Lt Governor directed the Power, Education, Health, Agriculture & Horticulture and Tourism Departments to work on a mission mode to strengthen the growth and development of Bandipora.

Tourism would prove to be a catalyst in the development of the district. The administration and stakeholders must take concrete measures to tap the immense potential of Bandipora in tourism sector, he said.

The Lt Governor called for collective efforts from the district administration and all stakeholders for effective implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and promotion of Cooperatives in the district.

It should also be our endeavour to saturate the health care schemes and make dedicated efforts in achieving the goal of TB-Mukt Bandipora, he said.

He further directed the Social Welfare department for the timely release of the honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Dr. Owais Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora presented an overview of the development scenario of the District and the progress registered on Transit Accommodation for Employees at Odina and other key infrastructure projects.

Later, the Lt Governor interacted with various delegations comprising of PRI representatives, Tribal community members and youth from the district and assured them of time-bound redressal of their concerning issues and demands.

