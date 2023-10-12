6 coaches of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derail near Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar

Buxar:Six coaches of 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, a railway official said.

The derailment occurred at 9:53 pm and there was no immediate word on the number of casualties, the official added.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav issued a statement saying that the departments of disaster management and health have been asked to take immediate steps to ensure the quickest possible relief to as many people as possible.

