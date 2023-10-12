6 coaches of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derail near Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar

Buxar:Six coaches of 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, a railway official said.

The derailment occurred at 9:53 pm and there was no immediate word on the number of casualties, the official added.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav issued a statement saying that the departments of disaster management and health have been asked to take immediate steps to ensure the quickest possible relief to as many people as possible.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print