Dar-ul-Uloom on ‘govt land’ demolished: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said revenue authorities under the Police protection demolished “illegal structures on government land (Dar-ul-uloom)” on the recommendations of NIA in Pulwama in south Kashmir.
“Pertinent to mention here that Police and Army had conducted an operation during intervening night of 11/12th March in 2022 in a Darul Uloom located at Chewa Kalan Pulwama in which one local (militant) Aquib Mushtaq resident of Kareemabad and one FT got killed,” Police said in a statement, adding, “In this connection, investigation of case FIR No 50/2022 was later on taken over by NIA and during investigation, NIA arrested the administrators of Dar-Ul-uloom namely Naseer Molvi resident of ChewaKalan and his associate namely Imtiyaz who are still under custody.”
The Dar-Ul-uloom comprising of three single storied rooms were built on “Govt land and were redundant since occurrence of encounter i.e. March 11/12, 2022.”
“Accordingly, on the recommendations of NIA these illegal structures on Govt land got demolished tonight (read night between October 9/10) by revenue authorities under Police protection,” he said. (GNS)
