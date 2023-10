New Delhi: Five state assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on different days beginning November 7 and the votes will be counted on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday.

Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, along with the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh.

The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 alongside all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print