We transformed decades of damage, destruction into prosperity: LG

Says J&K Now On Global Tourism Map, Providing Plethora Of Investment Opportunities

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the members of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) -Greater India Chapter at Srinagar and discussed the business opportunities in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

In his address, the Lt Governor highlighted the extraordinary transformation of J&K under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fastest expansion of its economy within a few years.

“We have transformed decades of damage and destruction into prosperity; created an environment for people to live life on their own terms, provided the right condition for businesses and start-ups to flourish and right opportunities for entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into profitable businesses,” the Lt Governor said.

Jammu Kashmir is also a byword for socio-economic miracle today. The UT is providing a plethora of investment opportunities in different sectors and offering best incentives to investors, he said.

During the interaction, the Lt Governor responded to the queries and shared the unprecedented progress registered in diverse sectors.

J&K is now on the global tourism map. Till September this year 1.67 Cr tourists visited the UT and the number of foreign tourists has gone up by 350% in comparison to last year, he said.

He appreciated the young industry leaders for their contribution in the country’s growth and unwavering commitment to give back to the society and invited them to become the partners in development journey of Jammu Kashmir.

Members of YPO and young Industry stalwarts, present on the occasion, also shared the experience of their visit to the Union Territory.

