Modi, Rajnath, Amit to address mega rallies: Raina

Jammu: The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Union Territory and address mega rallies in the coming days.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP chief JP Nadda, along with other prominent leaders, will also visit the Union Territory, Raina told reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Ramban district.

The party is launching a public awareness campaign in the Union Territory on October 24 to inform the people about the developmental programmes undertaken by the BJP-led central government.

“In the coming days, the prime minister, defence minister, home minister, roads and highways minister and the BJP president, besides other prominent leaders, are visiting both regions of Jammu and Kashmir to address mega rallies,” Raina said.

Though he did not specify the exact date for the visits, Raina said the rallies will be organised as part of the public awareness campaign.

“Our government is working honestly for all sections of society, whether rich or poor, without any discrimination on the basis of religion. Our motive is that all must get justice,” he said, adding the Modi-led government has made it amply clear that there is zero tolerance for corruption.

Raina said the party’s mass contact programme will cover all villages, panchayats and municipal wards and create public awareness about the large-scale development taking place in Jammu and Kashmir under the BJP government.

