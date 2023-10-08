Discharge duties with greater dedication: DC Sgr to officers

Reviews physical and financial progress under District Capex Budget 2023-24

Srinagar: In order to review the physical and financial progress of the developmental works taken up under District Capex Budget 2023-24 in the District, a meeting of all Sectoral/District Officers was on Saturday held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, the meeting was attended by all District/Sectoral Officers, Engineers and other concerned.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of funds released and expenditure incurred under R&B, PHE, Education, Health, RDD, Agriculture & allied sectors, Social Welfare, Labour, Employment, PMGSY, NRLM, ICDS and other sectors, besides progress of works taken up under DDC, BDC and PRI grants were also discussed in threadbare.

The DC after taking sector wise review of all works directed the officers to ensure 100 percent expenditure in the set time line by accelerating the pace of the works scheduled for completion during the current financial year. He directed the Officers to work in coordinated manner with line Departments to achieve development goals well in time keeping in view the limited working season.

The DC asked the Officers of all line Departments to discharge their responsibility with greater dedication and sensitivity to ensure the benefits of the development reach every household. He also stressed on giving focused attention towards Deliverables being implemented during current fiscal in Srinagar District

The DC also exhorted for mobilizing men and machinery for completing the projects being implemented in the larger interest of the public in stipulated time frame besides urged to ensure productive and fruitful utilization of the available resources.

The DC asked all the line Departments to ensure timely submission of pending works bills to concerned quarters.

Taking stock of the status of major under construction development projects, the Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned officials to ensure time-bound completion of the projects by speeding up their execution.

The DC stressed on expediting the major developmental projects like Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme for Zone III, Construction of Double Lane Noor Jahan Bridge at Qamarwari, Additional Gynaecology Block at Lal Ded Hospital, Transit Accommodation at Zewan, Wathpora Shalteng bridges and Additional Gynaecology Block at Lal Ded Hospital.

The DC directed the District officers for ensuring effective implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in the District.

Earlier, the DC was given a detailed PowerPoint presentation regarding physical targets achieved, funds released and expenditure incurred under District Capex Budget 2023-24. In addition, Department wise status of all ongoing Projects/Schemes in District and Status of District Deliverables being implemented in Srinagar District were also presented.

The District officers informed the Chair that Deliverables Action Plan is being implemented with full force to achieve the desired objectives of Public Welfare.

