SMC corporator booked under PSA, shifted to Jammu jail: Police

Srinagar: SMC corporator Aqib Renzu has been booked under Public Safety Act and subsequently shifted to Kotbalwal jail in Jammu, police said on Friday.

In a post on X, Srinagar police as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Aqib has 7 FIRs against him in different police station of Srinagar.

“SMC corporator Aqib Ahmed Renzu S/o Bilal Ahmed Renzu booked under PSA & has been lodged in Kot Balwal jail, Jammu. He has 7 FIRs against him in different police stations of Srinagar, the offences range from rioting, assault, blackmail, sexual harassment, outraging modesty etc,” police said—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print