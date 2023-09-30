SPO Allegedly Kills Teacher Brother In Scuffle Over Land Dispute in Doda

Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) allegedly killed his elder sibling, a teacher by profession, during a scuffle over land dispute in Bhaleesa in Doda district.
Reports said that a scuffle broke out at Sanwara in Bhaleesa over a land dispute. During the course of the scuffle, one Imtiyaz Ahmed allegedly attacked his elder brother Ishtiyaq Ahmad Wani, resulting in his instant death.
The victim is said to be a teacher by profession while the accused an SPO.
Confirming it, a police official said that they have arrested the accused. “We are collecting the relevant details into the incident and share them accordingly as they emerge”, the official said.