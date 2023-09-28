New ideas, resolutions create foundation for developed society: LG

Ghazipur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday addressed a seminar organized by Utthan Foundation Trust at Ghazipur to commemorate birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Paying tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Lt Governor said the Mantra of Integral Humanism given by the great visionary leader is guiding the socio-economic, cultural and spiritual growth of society marching towards self-reliant and Viksit Bharat.

“New ideas and new resolutions create the foundation for a developed society. Resolve is the real power and collective strength of a society and today we stand at the threshold of a new era with rising aspirations and united in resolve to make 21st century, India’s century,” the Lt Governor said.

At the commemoration event, the Lt Governor shared the efforts made by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister for inclusive development.

He said the developmental journey of the country in last 9 years have infused a new perseverance in all sectors and given us enviable strength and self-confidence.

“Our economy stands tall among top economies and our standing has risen following successful G20 Presidency and New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration,” the Lt Governor said.

India is not only emerging as a world leader, but is also ensuring that the countries of the Global South and the Global North achieve the goal of inclusive development and tackle the challenges of climate change through mutual cooperation, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor honoured the veteran members of Jan Sangh and also felicitated the children from tribal community, supported by the Utthan Foundation Trust, who had excelled in various sports disciplines.

Sachidanand Rai, President Utthan Foundation Trust; members of the Trust; eminent personalities, youth and people in large numbers were present.

