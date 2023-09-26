India’s vision for Indo-Pacific emphasises peaceful resolution of disputes: Army chief

New Delhi:India’s outlook for Indo-Pacific emphasises respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said on Tuesday, amid growing global concerns over China’s aggressive military muscle-flexing in the region.

In an address at a conclave of army chiefs of Indo-Pacific nations, Gen Pande also said that India’s commitment towards positively engaging all stakeholders in the region has been unwavering and enduring.

India’s vision for Indo-Pacific emphasises peaceful resolution of disputes, avoidance of use of force, and adherence to international laws, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print