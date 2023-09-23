Govt making sincere attempts to draft laws in simple manner, Indian languages: PM

New Delhi; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is making sincere attempts to draft laws in a simple manner and in Indian languages to the maximum extent.

Inaugurating the International Lawyers’ Conference here, he also flagged concerns about cyber terrorism and money laundering besides the use of artificial intelligence for destructive purposes.

Modi said these dangers do not recognise borders and jurisdiction and called for collaborative efforts among legal frameworks of different countries to deal with them.

