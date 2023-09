New Delhi: India has taken part in a two-day meeting in Vienna that was part of the proceedings aimed at resolving a dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad on the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting in the Austrian capital city was convened by a neutral expert.

Senior advocate Harish Salve was present in the meeting as India’s lead counsel in the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print