DySP Arrested on Charges Of Corruption, Destruction of Evidence

Srinagar: Police on Thursday arrested a DySP for his allegedly involvement in a case pertaining to corruption and destruction of evidence.

Official said that the DySP of 17th IRP, Adil Mushtaq, was arrested in the case (FIR no. 149/2023 u/s7, 7A of prevention of corruption Act and section 167,193,201,210,218,221 of IPC) in Nowgam police station.

” The case relates to corruption, making false evidences, destruction of evidence etc, they said, adding, ” In view of larger ramifications in this case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Gaurav Sikarwar IPS SP South and consisting of SDPO Sadar, SHO Panthachowk, SHO cyber PS, Inspector GM Rather constituted for investigation of this case”.

Meanwhile confirming it to GNS, a top police officer said there are some

other complaints of extortion and blackmailing by the arrested officer, which are being dealt separately.

He said that six days police remand has been obtained from a competent court.

