‘Anti-GPS jamming devices developed by IIT Jammu nearing completion’

Jammu: Two projects to develop devices for protecting all GPS enabled assets from jamming and identifying friendly forces during counter-terrorism operations along the LoC and hinterlands are nearing completion, officials said.

Seven major projects, including these two ventures of anti-GPS jamming and Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) devices, are part of the design and development being undertaken by IIT Jammu and CST Advanced Systems Private Limited in a joint collaboration.

“We have a collaboration with IIT Jammu in which we are working on six to seven projects. Two of these projects are reaching completion,” CST Advanced Systems General Manager Colonel (Retd) Anil J Alex said.

He said one of the two projects reaching completion is an anti-GPS jamming device, which will “save our drones, vehicles and other GPS enabled devices from the enemy” jamming them.

The anti-GPS jamming device is a small-sized, light weight, low powered device suitable to be retrofitted to protect any navigation system, officials said.

Colonel (Retd) Alex said the second project nearing completion is the IFF device, which will help the Army in detecting its own forces in the battlefield during counter-insurgency or counter-terrorism operations.

“It works on RF (Radio Frequency) mesh. It operates in any condition whether it is day or night, and even in bad weather ow low visibility. We can detect our troops in all such situations,” he said.

Designed for the integrated and complex battlefield, the IFF device identifies the friendly forces through the use of GPS data, sensors and RF communications, the officials said.

It is aimed to identify its own forces in conventional trans International Border (IB), Line of Control (LoC) operations and in counter terrorism operations during raids, patrols, ambushes and specialized operations, they added.

The officials said the IFF device unit can be mounted or attached to personnel, vehicles, tanks, drones and helicopters.

Colonel (Retd) Alex said the CST designs and develops communication and surveillance equipment for the forces.

“We have been supplying them with equipment since 2018,” he added.

