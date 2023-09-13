Records Tumble As Srinagar Records 2nd Hottest Sept Day Since 1891

MeT Forecasts Heat Wave Conditions For Next 4-5 days

Srinagar: Heat wave conditions showed no signs of abating as Srinagar recorded the season’s second highest day temperature in 132 years on Tuesday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said that summer capital of J&K, Qazigund and Kokernag recorded record breaking severe heatwave.

“Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C, which is 6.0°C above normal. This is the 2nd highest maximum temperature ever recorded in September since 1891,” he said, adding, “It has broken the 53 years old record of 33.8°C recorded on 01 September 1970.”

The all-time highest temperature of 35.0°C was recorded on 18 September 1934, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded maximum Temperature of 33.2°C which was 6.7°C above normal and broke previous highest maximum temperature 32.8°C recorded on 12 September 2019.”

“Today’s Temperature is highest since 1956 for Qazigund,” he said

Regarding Kokernag, he said that south Kashmir’s temperature recorded a maximum of 32.0°C and it was the highest in 46 years since 1977.

Regarding the forecast, he said, heatwave to severe heatwave was likely to continue on Kashmir for another 4-5 days.

The reason for the severe heat wave, he said, was prolong dry spell with less moisture due to stable atmospheric conditions.

Also, deficit of rainfall was likely to continue for next 1 week, at least in J&K. (GNS)

