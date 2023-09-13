Kokernag Gunfight: Top Brass Of Police, Army including GOC 15 Corps, DGP and ADGP At Encounter Site

SRINAGAR,- Top officials from Police and army including GOC 15 Corp, DG JK, ADGP Kashmir rushed to the encounter site after fierce gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Gadole area of Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Officials said that GOC 15 Corps Rajiv Ghai, DGP Dilbagh Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with other Top officials reached the gunfight site to personally monitor the ongoing operation.

Earlier, one army officer and a police officer were injured in the initial exchange of fire between militants and security forces after a fierce gunfight erupted in forests of Gadole.

