J&K offers lowest tariff rates to its consumers

Smart meters known for accurate energy measurement, department demonstrated, proves at public places, consumer premises

Srinagar: In response to a news item published in local daily of Jammu and Kashmir on 12th September, the J&K Power Development department states that news report is factually incorrect and the department was not consulted before publication of this news item.

According to communique of JKPDD, the Hydro Power projects of Jammu and Kashmir have been developed in both State and Central sectors and the UT-owned plants contribute to 18 % of the total energy requirement. It adds that the allocations from Central Generating Stations (CGS) contributes to the majority (70%) of the power supply and remaining (12 %) is sourced from Power exchange/private sector.

The communique further reads that power generation from the UT owned power plants, a major part of J&K’s own electricity generation is produced from the Baglihar Hydro Electric Project (BHEP), which generates approximately 900 megawatts (MW) of power and the other locally owned power generation plants like Upper Sindh, Lower Jhelum, Chenani etc, collectively generate around 200-250 MW only. It adds that the total power generation of approximately culminates to 1100-1140 MWs through UT’s own generating stations, which however, dips to around 200 MWs in winters due to low water discharge in rivers, when the peak demand rises to more than 3000 MWs. The communique further reads that remaining requirement of the power during winters is met through the Central Generating Stations (CGS) located both within and outside the J&K’s boundary.

The PDD further states that out of total installed capacity of 1140 MW in UT sector, the major share of around 1030 MW (88% of total capacity) is utilised in J&K, while the remaining 150 MW is sold outside the J&K to honour the agreements executed between J&K and other entities in the year 2009.

The communique adds that during last four-year period, J&K has not added any PPA for selling power outside J&K i.e same quantum has been maintained as per the previous PPAs. It also reads that new PPAs have been signed for procuring power to the tune of 2845 MW for J&K, from different power houses (hydro and solar) being developed by CPSUs/JV of J&K & NHPC at nominal price, in the year 2023, thereby doubling the PPAs capacity/availability of power to J&K in the coming years.

In terms of tariff charges, Jammu and Kashmir offers one of the lowest tariff rates to its consumers in various categories, underscoring its commitment to providing affordable electricity to its residents, it adds.

The communique also reads that it is wrong notion that consumers are getting inflated bills after the installation of smart meters, rather smart meters are known for accurate energy measurement which has been demonstrated and proved by the department at several public places and consumer premises.

In addition, smart meters also provide the consumers with the access to real-time data on their energy usage (daily, monthly, and hourly), insights into their average daily consumption, comprehensive billing information, applied tariff rates, and other relevant information – all aimed at empowering consumers to make informed decisions about their energy consumption, the communique reads.

