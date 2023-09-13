Consultative process on proposed amendment in Arbitration and Conciliation Act underway: Centre tells SC

New Delhi:The Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the consultative process on the proposed amendment in the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 is going on, prompting the apex court to defer the hearing on the issue involving the appointment of arbitrators.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told the top court that the term of the expert committee set up by the Centre to go into the functioning of the arbitration law in the country has been extended and that their report is now expected by early November.

Taking note of the submission, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on the legal question whether a person who is ineligible to be an arbitrator can nominate another person as an arbitrator till mid-November.

