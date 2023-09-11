Police freezes property of drug smuggler couple

Srinagar: Police on Sunday froze property of a notorious drug smuggler couple under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The property worth Rs 56.60 lakh belonging to two notorious drug smugglers identified as Khursheed Ahmad Waza and his wife Posha Begum, a resident of Ward No. 5 Bandipora, was frozen, Police Xed.

“Freezed u/s 68F(2) of NDPS Act by the Competent Authority & Admin, SAFEM (New Delhi)”, police said.

The freezed property included land measuring 1Kanal & 1.5 Marlas, 01 Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration No. JKO1T-6266 and 01Tata Minibus bearing registration No. JK05-7707. The property was freezed under section 68F(2) of NDPS Act by the Competent Authority & Administrator SAFEM (New Delhi).

“All these assets were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs,” police said, adding that the duo is presently booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic (PIT) in the NDPS Act and lodged at Kot Balwal Jammu and Central Jail Srinagar.

Moreover, Bank savings and other financial assets to the tune of Rs18 lakh and 36 thousand, six hundred eleven rupees were already frozen belonging to accused lady and her family.

“By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organized illegal narco trade, Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities,” police said, adding, “Depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking is an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in the valley. General public have appreciated the action taken by police in safeguarding them from the devastating effects of drug abuse and trafficking.”

