Kashmir records significantly above normal temp

Heat Wave To Severe Heat Wave At Qazigund, Kokernag: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday said that maximum temperature remained significantly above normal at most places of Kashmir region with heat wave to severe heat wave at Qazigund and Kokernag.

“Today, Kokernag recorded Max. Temp. of 31.5°C which is 6.1°C above normal. This happened after 1998 when Sept. Recorded 31.2°C on 8th Sept. 1998,” a metereological department official said here.

Such high departure from normal comes under severe Heat Wave as per IMD’s criteria, he said.

Similarly, he said, Qazigund in Kulgam district recorded 32.4°C which is 5.9°C above normal. “This happened after 2019 when Qazigund recorded 32.8°C on 12th Sept 2019.”

Similarly, he said, other stations of Kashmir also recorded Max. Temp. Above normal by 4-4.5°C .

Regarding Jammu region, he said, most stations recorded normal day temp. Jammu city recorded Max. Temp. Of 31.0°C which is below normal by 2.4°C, he said.

The reasons for today’s severe heat wave in Kashmir and normal temperature in Jammu, he said, was due to stable atmospheric conditions. “Weather remained hot & dry in J&K with little or no moisture feeding. As a result of this, day temperature recorded a rise.”

The MeT department reiterated that weather was going to be mainly clear and dry from September 11-17.

“Overall, there’s NO forecast of any Major Rain/Snowfall for next 1week. A brief Spell of Light Rain/(Snow over higher reaches) at isolated places can’t be ruled out on certain days, in Jammu region, although chances are less,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print