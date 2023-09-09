Saudi Arabian Crown Prince to hold talks with PM Modi on Monday, co-chair Strategic Partnership Council meeting

New Delhi:Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived here on a three-day state visit during which he will hold a bilateral meeting and co-chair the first leaders’ meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this visit, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia will also attend the G20 Summit being hosted in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. He will continue his stay in India on Monday for the state visit, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

On his arrival, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the airport.[l

