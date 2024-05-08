Paras Health Srinagar organises free medical camp in Pampore

In collaboration with Syed Naimat Ullah Drangbal, team of doctors provides vital healthcare services to over 250 attendees

PULWAMA: Paras Health Srinagar, in collaboration with Syed Naimat Ullah Drangbal, Pampore, organized a free medical camp at Saffron Town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A significant turnout of people from various areas of Pampore attended the camp, benefiting from the healthcare services provided.

The dedicated team of doctors, including Dr Sohini Halder General Physician, Dr Shabir Ahmad Paul Neurologist, and Dr Joseph J B Mal Orthopedics, along with the Para-medical staff of the Paras Health Srinagar, worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth functioning of the camp.

Approximately 250 patients were examined during the camp, where individuals received thorough medical assessments and consultations.

Moreover, the camp offered additional services such as free ECGs, Random blood sugar tests, blood pressure monitoring and vital checkups, contributing to the overall well-being of the attendees.

Paras Health Srinagar’s initiative reflects its commitment to providing accessible healthcare services to communities, especially in rural areas like Pampore.

The success of the camp underscores the importance of such initiatives in addressing healthcare needs and promoting public health awareness.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader Rameez Khan, Incharge of the outreach programme of Paras Health, said, “Today, we organized a free medical camp reaching out to the community to screen for their health issues. In collaboration with Syed Naimat Ullah Sahab of Drangbal Pampore, various doctors were available to assess the extent of health issues and determine necessary treatments. We’re reaching out to every community, conducting such medical camps, and will continue to do so in the future.

We provided free ECG, random blood sugar tests, and blood pressure monitoring here, Khan said, adding, “The aim of these medical camps is to assess how much our health issues have escalated due to lifestyle changes over time. People here may require orthopaedic care or treatment for neurological problems, which is why we’re organizing these free medical camps.”

Dr Sohini General Physician said, “Today, we organised a camp here and I saw more than 50 patients. Among them, the majority had diabetes, hypertension and cardiac diseases. These issues are common in the community, so treating them is crucial. These camps are very helpful because they enable us to properly guide patients on where to seek treatment, how to manage their conditions, and what treatments are necessary.”

Farooq Ahmad Wani, President Syed Naimat Ullah Sahab, said, “We invited Paras Health two months ago to organize a free medical camp here, and today it was organized at Pampore. People have benefited greatly from free medical checkups and free tests. If we were to go to hospitals in Srinagar, we would have to pay a lot. We thank Paras Health for accepting our invitation and organised a one-day free health medical camp for the general public of Pampore.

