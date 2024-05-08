Youth are PDP’s greatest strength: Mehbooba Mufti

Enlists support for youth president Waheed Parra

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the party’s biggest strength is J&K’s youth, who have, during the ongoing poll campaign, come out enthusiastically in support of the support of the PDP’s “pro-people” agenda.

Addressing a series of election rallies during her roadshow in various areas of Tral sub-division of district Pulwama to galvanize support for the party candidate Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Mehbooba said J&K’s youth have realized that PDP alone can safeguard not only their honour and dignity but ensure their academic and economic prosperity as well. “While in power, PDP devised sustainable strategies to support JK’s youth in developing their potential through quality education at their doorstep, improve their living and economic conditions and give them greater responsibilities in political decision-making processes,” she said.

Mehbooba said PDP has a unique correlation with the youth as the party itself is young and growing. “We understand and identify better with the problems of our young population as we as a party are ourselves young and growing with them,” she said, adding that the youth in Jammu & Kashmir need extraordinary attention as they have been particularly and enormously affected by the negative consequences of political and economic deprivation.

Expressing concern over the magnitude and disproportionate effect of unemployment and underemployment upon youth and its profound implications for the future of society, Mufti said PDP has always considered youth employment as integral to its overall strategy for the development and the collective security of J&K’s young population.

She said the contribution of the successive PDP governments is still cherished by people for triggering massive economic activity across J&K through various pioneering and structured interventions. The visible improvement in the power supply scenario during that time is still being remembered by the people, as J&K is presently reeling under the worst-ever power crisis, she said.

Urging people to support young Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, the party candidate for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, she said: “Waheed has been the symbol of challenges faced by Kashmiri youth after August 2019”. She urged people to respond to New Delhi through voting for its actions in Jammu and Kashmir, it resorted after August 2019.

Mufti said post August 2019, the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a jail and Tral is one of the most affected areas. “We have to respond to this dismaying scenario through votes so that our representative will reach to Parliament and flag up our genuine concerns,” she said.

During the roadshow, Mehbooba addressed people at Tral, Dadasara, Awantipora, and other areas. PDP candidate for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, also addressed the public gatherings.

