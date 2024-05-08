We’ve succeeded in reviving Sufi spiritual traditions at our shrines: Dr Darakhshan

Waqf Board Chairperson tours Naushera and Rajouri

SRINAGAR: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday visited Naushera and Rajouri on her official tour. She visited many Waqf Campuses in Naushera and Rajouri and took stock of the ongoing developmental works and also took stock of the required works to be undertaken by the board in the coming days.

Dr Andrabi was accompanied by senior Waqf officers and the administrator for Rajouri, Abdul Qayoom Mir. She discussed the future plans of the board related to the Rajouri district.

Earlier, Dr Darakhshan was accorded a warm reception by the people and Board authorities on her arrival at Naushera and Rajouri. She also met many public delegations and interacted with people from different walks of life.

Dr Darakhshan also spoke to the media at Rajouri later and said that J&K was now a transformed territory as the law and order situation in the UT has improved miraculously after 2019.

“The whole of J&K now talks about the development and progress in place of day-to-day shutdown calendars, stone pelting incidents, violence and fears. We have travelled from the era of the destruction to the development and peace,” she said.

The Waqf Board took a strong dig on the dynasts who were instrumental in supporting separatism and the violence by saying that they want the bleeding J&K back and on listening to them one can simply gather their sinister political agendas.

“Like in all other sectors, the Waqf Board in J&K has registered remarkable achievement in streamlining the Waqf management system and making it vibrant and transparent. This board has succeeded in reviving the Sufi Spiritual Centers in whole of the UT,” Dr Andrabi said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print