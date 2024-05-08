FCIK urges domestic preference in developmental projects

Takes up key industrial issues with Administrative Secretary, others

SRINAGAR: The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has urged the UT government to adopt a policy of domestic preference by involving local MSMEs in the procurement of industrial goods and execution of developmental projects required for various developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting held with Commissioner/Secretary Industries and Commerce Vikramjit Singh and other officers of the department on Tuesday, a delegation of FCIK led by Shahid Kamili regretted that margin of preference affordable to the local manufacturers and service providers was missing in most of the tenders floated for various projects under turn-key projects which not only undermined the capacity development of local enterprises but also affected their production and capacity for retention of labour force, the FCIK said in a statement issued here.

While underscoring the need for determining and adopting core procurement principles and delivering value to local industrial enterprises, FCIK sought support from the industries department as sponsors of local industry in pleading their case before the competent authorities.

“It is regretful to note that the government departments were importing those industrial goods from manufacturers of other states which hitherto were being supplied to them by the local manufacturers,” the members observed, adding that the developmental projects lose sheen if these fail to vibrate the local economy.

FCIK also regretted that the government policy of reserving of 358 identified items besides 25% of other items for exclusive purchase from SMEs was openly being disregarded in J&K. The Chamber members also discussed at length the issue of revival and rehabilitation of sick industry besides modernization, expansion, diversification of existing units and in this regard exchanged ideas with the Commissioner/Secretary. The FCIK shall submit more documents and discuss the issue further for reaching to a possible solution.

FCIK also emphasized need for merger of three industrial policies into one single composite and comprehensive policy with equitable and non-discriminatory incentives and regulations.

The meeting was initiated by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce Kashmir to review and inform about the progress on the FCIK memorandum submitted to the incumbent chief secretary a few months back.

The Commissioner/Secretary informed the meeting about steps taken so far or being taken in the direction of accomplishing genuine aspirations and demands of the industry. He said that the government was keen to extend marketing support to local industry and in this regard, the demands regarding the revival of SICOP and affording price and purchase preference were seriously being considered. Vikramjit Singh also assured of regular interaction with industry representatives to mitigate chronic and day-to-day problems of the industry.

The meeting, among others, was participated by Director I&C Kashmir Khalid Jehangir, Managing Director SICOP/SIDCO Inderjeet, MD Handlooms Atul Sharma. From the FCIK side the meeting besides Shahid Kamili was participated by former Presidents Shakeel Qalander, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, M.D Qureshi and Zahoor Bhat and Secretary General Ovees Jami.

