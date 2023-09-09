Govt will take every measure to provide platform to artists: Secretary Tourism

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Saturday said that the government will take every possible step to ensure platforms to the budding artists in Jammu and Kashmir.

After inaugurating two-day art exhibition ‘Reflections’ here at City Mall, Secretary Tourism said that organizing such events is a wonderful opportunity for budding artists.

“There is a lot of history in Kashmir. Srinagar is the second oldest city in the country after Kashi, our recorded history is somewhere on 4000 years and there has been an important role of art here,” he said.

Secretary Tourism further stated that such events are providing platform to the artists and are recognizing the bright minds.

“The government will do whatever is required for these budding artists to provide them platform and recognize their talent,” he said, adding that ultimately an artist does this for his self recognition in the society—(KNO)

