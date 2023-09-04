MeT predicts dry and hot weather for next two weeks

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather conditions in Jammu Kashmir for the coming two weeks.

On Monday morning, the MeT said that the ongoing dry spell is likely to continue for the upcoming two weeks. across Jammu Kashmir.

On 5th, a brief spell of rain is likely to occur at several places of Jammu Kashmir (50% chance) towards the evening time.

From 6-10 September, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry,” said MeT.

Overall, there’s NO forecast of any major rain/Snowfall for the next 2 weeks,” MeT said.

The Department has also issued an advisory asking the farmers to Harvest their crops as dry weather is expected for the next 2 weeks.

