Himanta discusses with Shah complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed the roadmap for complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the state.

Sarma said his government will take further steps based on the suggestions of the home minister.

“I met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji at his residence today to discuss the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from Assam. The Government of Assam will take further steps based on the suggestions of Hon’ble Home Minister,” he wrote on microblogging site X.

