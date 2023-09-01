Sarore Toll Plaza Row: Transporters observe chaka jam in Jammu

Jammu,: Calling for suspension of toll collection at Sarore Toll plaza, Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association is observing a chaka jam strike in Jammu with wide impact being seen on roads.

The call for strike was given by transport association days after Jammu observed bandh on the call of Yuva Rajput Sabha.

People are demanding suspension of toll collection at Sarore Toll plaza due to poor condition of the highway from Jammu to Kathua Lakhanpur.

“We are on peaceful protest and observing a chaka jam. Earlier a small meeting was called at Bhagwati Nagar but a large number of transporters with their vehicles reached the venue and to ensure smooth conduct of protest we have taken out a protest rally on roads in Jammu and this is complete peaceful and under law,” Ajit Singh, president of Transport Union said .

He said that the protest is on Sarore toll plaza row. “We were going to extend support during recent strike by Yuva Rajput Sabha also but the decision was deferred keeping in view festivals including Raksha Bandhan as well as Amarnath Yatra.”

He added that the decision to hold chaka jam today was taken by Transport Union in consultation with all other allied unions—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print