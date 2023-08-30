US’ relationship with India ‘critical’ in dealing with China, Russia: Congressman Ro Khanna

Washington,: The US’ relationship with India is “critical” in dealing with its strategic adversaries – China and Russia, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has said.

Khanna spoke to radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday after his return from India, where he led a bipartisan Congressional delegation.

“China and Russia are clearly two strategic challenges, adversaries. That’s why the relationship with India is going to be so critical in dealing with it. I think China and Russia aren’t always going to march lockstep and there are opportunities there, but by and large, we should be clear-eyed about what they’re doing,” he said.

