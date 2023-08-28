‘Fascinating culture of J&K crosses geographical, cultural boundaries’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the Cultural Kaarvaan Virasat-2023, organized under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages and J&K Tourism Department at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the prominent artists and eminent writers, poets from across the country to Jammu Kashmir.

He said the three-day event symbolizes the rich culture, traditions and heritage of J&K UT.

“The fascinating culture of J&K crosses geographical and cultural boundaries and rules over the hearts and minds of art and poetry lovers. ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ is our resolve to restore the past glory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor lauded the contribution of poets, writers and litterateurs in building a progressive society.

“The artists and eminent personalities of the literary world have always demonstrated their unshakable commitment to social equality. They should continue to encourage and motivate people to march on the path of development to build proud and prosperous J&K,” he said.

The Lt Governor called upon every section of society to contribute in nation building with complete dedication and commitment.

Amrit Kaal is an opportunity to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people and the dream of a developed India. We should rededicate ourselves to promote our values, culture and art and move forward with the resolve to achieve the goal of inclusive development, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released the book authored by Dr Shabnam Ashai.

Padma Shri Prof Ashok Chakradhar; Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; senior officers and eminent literary personalities were present on the occasion.

