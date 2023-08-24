Property of hybrid terrorist seized In Bandipora

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday attached land of a hybrid terrorist in Nadihal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A police said that the land measuring 04 marlas under Khasra No 384 in the Nadihal Bandipora estate, previously registered under the name of Salam Shah, grandfather of accused Mehboob-Ul-Inam Shah, has been classified as “proceeds of terrorism.”

He said the property has been attached in case FIR No 112/2022, which involves sections 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the UA(P) Act as well as 7/25 I.A Act, lodged at Police Station Bandipora.

“It is explicitly stated that the land cannot be transferred, leased, disposed of, or have its nature changed in any manner without prior permission from the designated authority,” the official added—

